Axcient
Axcient เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Axcient อยู่ในช่วง $30,150 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $241,200 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Axcient. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$76.1K
ฝ่ายขาย
$99.5K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$30.2K

ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$241K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Axcient คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $241,200 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Axcient คือ $87,809

