ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Avicanna
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • มีส่วนร่วมในสิ่งที่พิเศษเกี่ยวกับ Avicanna ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เคล็ดลับการสัมภาษณ์, การเลือกทีม, วัฒนธรรมที่ไม่เหมือนใคร, ฯลฯ)
    เกี่ยวกับ

    Avicanna is a Canadian bio-pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets. They are leaders in cannabinoid research and have developed several industry-leading product lines, including Pura H&W and RHO Phyto. Avicanna manages its own supply chain, including cultivation and extraction, through its subsidiaries located in Santa Marta, Colombia. They are dedicated to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products.

    http://avicanna.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2016
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

