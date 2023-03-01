ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Avetta
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Avetta เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Avetta อยู่ในช่วง $100,284 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $402,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Avetta. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/26/2025

$160K

ได้เงินจริง ไม่ถูกหลอก

เราได้เจรจาต่อรองข้อเสนองานหลายพันตำแหน่งและมักจะเพิ่มเงินเดือนได้ $30,000+ (บางครั้งถึง $300,000+) รับบริการเจรจาต่อรองเงินเดือน หรือ รีวิวเรซูเม่ โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญตัวจริง - นักสรรหาที่ทำงานนี้ทุกวัน

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $132K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$402K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$137K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$100K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Avetta คือ ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $402,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Avetta คือ $134,600

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Avetta

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • PayPal
  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ