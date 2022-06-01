ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Avery Dennison
    Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion.

    http://www.averydennison.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1935
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    36,000
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1B-$10B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ