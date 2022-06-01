ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
AvePoint
AvePoint เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ AvePoint อยู่ในช่วง $15,348 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $223,875 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ AvePoint. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/26/2025

$160K

ได้เงินจริง ไม่ถูกหลอก

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $57.6K
ผู้ช่วยธุรการ
$34.8K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$55.3K

ฝ่ายขาย
$224K
วิศวกรฝ่ายขาย
$150K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$15.3K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v AvePoint predstavuje ฝ่ายขาย at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $223,875.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v AvePoint je $56,455.

