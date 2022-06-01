ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Aventiv Technologies
Aventiv Technologies เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Aventiv Technologies อยู่ในช่วง $37,688 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $145,725 สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชั่น ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Aventiv Technologies. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/26/2025

$160K

การดำเนินงานบริการลูกค้า
$114K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$37.7K
สถาปนิกโซลูชั่น
$146K

ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมเทคนิค
$105K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Aventiv Technologies คือ สถาปนิกโซลูชั่น at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $145,725 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Aventiv Technologies คือ $109,282

