Avantor เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Avantor อยู่ในช่วง $119,761 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรเครื่องกล ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $234,969 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไサเบอร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Avantor. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/26/2025

ฝ่ายขาย
Median $125K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$201K
การตลาด
$179K

วิศวกรเครื่องกล
$120K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$151K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไサเบอร์
$235K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$201K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Avantor คือ นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไサเบอร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $234,969 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Avantor คือ $179,100

