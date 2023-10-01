ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Ather Energy
Ather Energy เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Ather Energy อยู่ในช่วง $19,714 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง การตลาด ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $25,089 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักสรรหา ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Ather Energy. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/9/2025

ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$21.6K
การตลาด
$19.7K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$20.9K

นักสรรหา
$25.1K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Ather Energy คือ นักสรรหา at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $25,089 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Ather Energy คือ $21,255

