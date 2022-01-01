ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Asurion
Asurion เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Asurion อยู่ในช่วง $44,100 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง Information Technologist (IT) ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $230,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Asurion. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/10/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแตก

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $160K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $145K

ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
Median $230K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $93K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $123K
นักบัญชี
$57.1K
ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$94.9K
บริการลูกค้า
$52.8K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$179K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$69.3K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
กฎหมาย
$75.4K
การตลาด
$209K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$118K
ผู้จัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$185K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$156K
ฝ่ายขาย
$65.3K
สถาปนิกโซลูชั่น
$72.6K
นักวิจัยยูเอ็กซ์
$139K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Asurion คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $230,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Asurion คือ $123,333

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ