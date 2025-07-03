ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Aspen Dental
Aspen Dental เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Aspen Dental อยู่ในช่วง $42,806 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $331,650 สำหรับตำแหน่ง แพทย์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Aspen Dental. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/26/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $130K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$116K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$114K

นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$42.8K
แพทย์
$332K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

The highest paying role reported at Aspen Dental is แพทย์ at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $331,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aspen Dental is $115,575.

