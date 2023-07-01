ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Artboard Studio
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • มีส่วนร่วมในสิ่งที่พิเศษเกี่ยวกับ Artboard Studio ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เคล็ดลับการสัมภาษณ์, การเลือกทีม, วัฒนธรรมที่ไม่เหมือนใคร, ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    Artboard Studio is an online graphics and motion design tool that offers a wide range of mockup items and templates. It enables collaboration and sharing for freelancers, agencies, and enterprise teams. The company values curiosity and creativity, believing that they are essential for success. Their mission is to shape the future of digital marketing design by providing a comprehensive online design tool for designers, agencies, and marketing teams. They aim to offer features such as mood boards, collaboration tools, automated size generation, and campaign optimization based on desired KPIs.

    https://artboard.studio
    เว็บไซต์
    2016
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    31
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับเงินเดือนที่ยืนยันแล้วในกล่องจดหมายของคุณ

    สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้

    งานเด่น

      ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ Artboard Studio

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Dropbox
    • Netflix
    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ