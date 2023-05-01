ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Arryved
    Arryved is a point-of-service software company founded in 2015 by former Google leaders. Based in Boulder, CO, they specialize in serving the craft food and beverage industry, including breweries, pizzerias, wineries, and more. Their platform offers a flexible, reliable, team-centric approach that integrates mobile POS, contactless payments, ecommerce, data and reporting, and customer support. With a retention rate of 95.5% and a Net Promoter Score of 88, Arryved is a trusted platform for hundreds of thriving businesses. They are also hiring for open positions.

    arryved.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2015
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

