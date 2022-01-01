ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Arrowstreet Capital
Arrowstreet Capital เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Arrowstreet Capital ตั้งแต่ $128,520 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $381,900 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Arrowstreet Capital. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/24/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $200K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์แบบเต็มสเต็ก

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$314K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$129K

ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$382K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Arrowstreet Capital คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $381,900 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Arrowstreet Capital คือ $256,780

