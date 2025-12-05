ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Aristeia Capital
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
  เงินเดือน
  ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

  เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

Aristeia Capital ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ Aristeia Capital อยู่ในช่วง $486K ถึง $690K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Aristeia Capital อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$552K - $654K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$486K$552K$654K$690K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Aristeia Capital?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ Aristeia Capital in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $690,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Aristeia Capital สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States คือ $486,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

