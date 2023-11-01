ดูจุดข้อมูลแยกรายการ
Aquis Search is a company that specializes in executive recruitment in Asia, with a focus on legal and compliance roles. They provide bespoke recruitment solutions and market insights to help clients discover, attract, and place senior executives.
