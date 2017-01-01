ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Appex Innovation
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Appex Innovation delivers a cutting-edge health technology platform empowering healthcare providers, businesses, and individuals to develop and implement transformative e-health solutions. Our intuitive ecosystem streamlines the creation, management, and visualization of digital health initiatives while fostering meaningful user engagement. By seamlessly integrating innovation with accessibility, we're enabling our partners to address modern healthcare challenges through customizable, data-driven solutions that enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

    appexinnovation.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2013
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    56
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

