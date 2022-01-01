ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Apollo GraphQL
Apollo GraphQL เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Apollo GraphQL อยู่ในช่วง $185,000 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $313,425 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักสรรหาบุคลากร ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Apollo GraphQL. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $185K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$225K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$313K

ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$303K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$214K
นักวิจัยประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้
$265K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Apollo GraphQL คือ นักสรรหาบุคลากร at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $313,425 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Apollo GraphQL คือ $245,196

