Apna
Apna เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Apna อยู่ในช่วง $3,449 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง บริการลูกค้า ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $113,184 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Apna. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $48.2K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $48.6K
ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$39.7K

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$9.9K
บริการลูกค้า
$3.4K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$113K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$16.5K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$20.3K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Apna คือ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $113,184 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Apna คือ $29,993

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ