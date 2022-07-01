ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Apex Fintech Solutions ตั้งแต่ $47,264 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT) ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $200,000 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Apex Fintech Solutions. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $132K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฝั่งหลัง

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $200K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$90K

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$111K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$163K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$47.3K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$80.4K
การขาย
$163K
The highest paying role reported at Apex Fintech Solutions is ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ with a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apex Fintech Solutions is $121,275.

