ค่าตอบแทน นักสรรหาบุคลากร in United States ที่ Ansys รวม $99K ต่อyear สำหรับ P2 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Ansys อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$100K - $114K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$87.5K$100K$114K$127K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

33%

ปี 1

33%

ปี 2

33%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Ansys RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.00% รายปี)

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักสรรหาบุคลากร ที่ Ansys in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $127,440 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Ansys สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักสรรหาบุคลากร in United States คือ $87,480

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.