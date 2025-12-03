ค่าตอบแทน นักสรรหาบุคลากร in United States ที่ Ansys รวม $99K ต่อyear สำหรับ P2 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Ansys อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
ปี 1
33%
ปี 2
33%
ปี 3
ที่ Ansys RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
