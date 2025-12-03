ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรเครื่องกล in United States ที่ Ansys อยู่ในช่วง $111K ต่อyear สำหรับ P2 ถึง $284K ต่อyear สำหรับ P5 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $165K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Ansys อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
33%
ปี 1
33%
ปี 2
33%
ปี 3
ที่ Ansys RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
