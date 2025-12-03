ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Anon
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผลตอบแทนรวม

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผลตอบแทนรวม

Anon ผลตอบแทนรวม เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผลตอบแทนรวม in United States ที่ Anon อยู่ในช่วง $105K ถึง $144K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Anon อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$114K - $135K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$105K$114K$135K$144K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม ผลตอบแทนรวม ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ Anon เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน Anon?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ผลตอบแทนรวม ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผลตอบแทนรวม ที่ Anon in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $143,750 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Anon สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผลตอบแทนรวม in United States คือ $105,000

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Anon

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Google
  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • Uber
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/anon/salaries/total-rewards.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.