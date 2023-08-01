ดูจุดข้อมูลแยกรายการ
Anima is a platform that streamlines the design to development workflow by providing design to code (Figma / XD / Sketch to React / Vue / HTML), design system automation (Storybook to Figma), and next level prototyping (in Figma, XD and Sketch).
