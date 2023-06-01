ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
AMC Health
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ AMC Health ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    AMC Health connects patients to their clinical team in real-time, expanding care beyond hospitals and doctors' offices. Patients can collect biometric and behavioral data from home using Bluetooth® devices, providing clinicians with a continuous picture of their health. This transformation to continuous patient knowledge-based healthcare delivery improves effectiveness and efficiency. AMC Company policies must be followed, including non-discrimination and anti-harassment policies. Confidential information and malicious disparagement of the company's products or services are prohibited.

    http://amchealth.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2002
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ AMC Health

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Microsoft
    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • DoorDash
    • Square
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ