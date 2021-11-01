ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ AlphaGrep Securities อยู่ในช่วง $23,256 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักสรรหาบุคลากร ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $126,120 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ AlphaGrep Securities. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/13/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $83.7K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $108K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
Median $126K

นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$23.3K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$97.2K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ AlphaGrep Securities คือ นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $126,120 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ AlphaGrep Securities คือ $97,160

