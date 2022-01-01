ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Allen Institute for AI เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Allen Institute for AI อยู่ในช่วง $111,976 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $382,080 สำหรับตำแหน่ง พัฒนาองค์กร ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Allen Institute for AI. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $213K
พัฒนาองค์กร
$382K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$190K

ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$112K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$132K
ฝ่ายขาย
$184K
ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Allen Institute for AI คือ พัฒนาองค์กร at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $382,080 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Allen Institute for AI คือ $186,898

