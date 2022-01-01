AlixPartners เงินเดือน

ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ช่วงเงินเดือน AlixPartners ตั้งแต่ $84,619 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $435,750 สำหรับ ที่ปรึกษาการจัดการ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ AlixPartners. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/23/2025

$160K

ที่ปรึกษาการจัดการ
Consultant $130K
Vice President $243K
Senior Vice President $336K
Director $436K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$432K
การพัฒนาธุรกิจ
$413K

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$101K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$84.6K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$199K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$176K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$191K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค
$221K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in AlixPartners è di $210,050.

