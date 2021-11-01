ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Alchemy
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ

Alchemy เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Alchemy ตั้งแต่ $130,650 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ ที่ปรึกษาการจัดการ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $263,675 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Alchemy. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/24/2025

$160K

ได้รับค่าตอบแทน ไม่ใช่ถูกเอาเปรียบ

เราได้ต่อรองข้อเสนอหลายพันรายการและประสบความสำเร็จในการเพิ่มขึ้นมากกว่า 30,000 ดอลลาร์ (บางครั้งมากกว่า 300,000 ดอลลาร์) เป็นประจำให้เงินเดือนของคุณได้รับการต่อรอง หรือ ประวัติย่อของคุณได้รับการตรวจสอบ โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่แท้จริง - ผู้สรรหาที่ทำสิ่งนี้ทุกวัน

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $240K
ที่ปรึกษาการจัดการ
$131K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$263K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

68 18
68 18
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$179K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$264K
นักวิจัย UX
$149K
ตำแหน่งของคุณหายไปใช่ไหม?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดบน หน้าค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้า


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Alchemy คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $263,675 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Alchemy คือ $209,550

งานเด่น

    ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ Alchemy

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ