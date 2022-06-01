ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Albireo Energy
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Albireo Energy ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Albireo Energy (AE) provides building automation solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, AE has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals. Their service portfolio includes energy efficiency, demand response, energy procurement services and smart building solutions including building automation installation and optimization, systems integration, metering and lighting.

    albireoenergy.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2014
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,000
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Albireo Energy

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • Tesla
    • Coinbase
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ