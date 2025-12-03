ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States ที่ Alarm.com อยู่ในช่วง $108K ต่อyear สำหรับ Product Manager I ถึง $127K ต่อyear สำหรับ Product Manager II แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $120K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Alarm.com อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Product Manager I
$108K
$103K
$2.6K
$2.5K
Product Manager II
$127K
$120K
$4.2K
$2.3K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
20%
ปี 1
20%
ปี 2
20%
ปี 3
20%
ปี 4
20%
ปี 5
ที่ Alarm.com RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 5 ปี:
20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (20.00% รายปี)
20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (20.00% รายปี)
20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (20.00% รายปี)
20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (20.00% รายปี)
20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 5th-ปี (20.00% รายปี)
0%
ปี 1
40%
ปี 2
0%
ปี 3
40%
ปี 4
20%
ปี 5
ที่ Alarm.com RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 5 ปี:
0% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (NaN% ต่องวด)
40% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (40.00% รายปี)
0% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (NaN% ต่องวด)
40% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (40.00% รายปี)
20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 5th-ปี (20.00% รายปี)
