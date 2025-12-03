ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Alarm.com
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์

Alarm.com ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States ที่ Alarm.com อยู่ในช่วง $108K ต่อyear สำหรับ Product Manager I ถึง $127K ต่อyear สำหรับ Product Manager II แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $120K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Alarm.com อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Product Manager I
$108K
$103K
$2.6K
$2.5K
Product Manager II
$127K
$120K
$4.2K
$2.3K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ

การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ส่งออกข้อมูลดูตำแหน่งงานว่าง
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

20%

ปี 1

20%

ปี 2

20%

ปี 3

20%

ปี 4

20%

ปี 5

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Alarm.com RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 5 ปี:

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (20.00% รายปี)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (20.00% รายปี)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (20.00% รายปี)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (20.00% รายปี)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 5th-ปี (20.00% รายปี)

0%

ปี 1

40%

ปี 2

0%

ปี 3

40%

ปี 4

20%

ปี 5

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Alarm.com RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 5 ปี:

  • 0% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (NaN% ต่องวด)

  • 40% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (40.00% รายปี)

  • 0% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (NaN% ต่องวด)

  • 40% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (40.00% รายปี)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 5th-ปี (20.00% รายปี)



รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ Alarm.com in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $134,250 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Alarm.com สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States คือ $120,000

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Alarm.com

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • TransUnion
  • UserTesting
  • Harmonic
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.