Airtel India
Airtel India เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Airtel India อยู่ในช่วง $3,631 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง การดำเนินงานการตลาด ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $113,207 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Airtel India. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/16/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหน้า

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ประกันคุณภาพ (QA)

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $42K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
Median $113K

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $36.8K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $21.3K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$45.5K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$35.2K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$7.5K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$16.4K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$4.4K
การตลาด
$56.1K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$3.6K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $29K
ผู้จัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$67.8K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$34.2K
ฝ่ายขาย
$14.7K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
$12K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$49.4K

สถาปนิกข้อมูล

ผลตอบแทนรวม
$25.9K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Airtel India คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $113,207 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Airtel India คือ $31,578

