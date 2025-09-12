ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Airtel Africa อยู่ในช่วง $5,814 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $241,200 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Airtel Africa. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/16/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $21.6K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

นักบัญชี
$23.1K
ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$5.8K

นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$23.1K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$53.4K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$43.8K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$241K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$59.9K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Airtel Africa คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $241,200 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Airtel Africa คือ $33,476

