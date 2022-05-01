ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Age of Learning
Age of Learning เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Age of Learning อยู่ในช่วง $81,600 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิจัยประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $414,915 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Age of Learning. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $135K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$134K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$116K

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$415K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$166K
นักวิจัยประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้
$81.6K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Age of Learning คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $414,915 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Age of Learning คือ $134,333

