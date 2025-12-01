ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Affirm
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผู้จัดการโครงการ

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการโครงการ

Affirm ผู้จัดการโครงการ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการโครงการ in United States ที่ Affirm รวม $206K ต่อyear สำหรับ L7 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Affirm อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$217K - $263K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$200K$217K$263K$280K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$206K
$173K
$33K
$0
ดู 2 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

50%

ปี 1

50%

ปี 2

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Affirm RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 2 ปี:

  • 50% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (12.50% รายไตรมาส)

  • 50% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (12.50% รายไตรมาส)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Affirm RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Affirm RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการ ที่ Affirm in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $279,560 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Affirm สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการ in United States คือ $200,030

