ค่าตอบแทน นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ Affirm อยู่ในช่วง $168K ต่อyear สำหรับ L4 ถึง $279K ต่อyear สำหรับ L6 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $240K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Affirm อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L4
$168K
$130K
$37.5K
$0
L5
$213K
$161K
$51.5K
$0
L6
$279K
$172K
$107K
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ดู 2 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

50%

ปี 1

50%

ปี 2

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Affirm RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 2 ปี:

  • 50% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (12.50% รายไตรมาส)

  • 50% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (12.50% รายไตรมาส)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Affirm RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Affirm RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ Affirm in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $400,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Affirm สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States คือ $210,000

