ADP ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ ADP รวม $255K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ ADP อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
ADP
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
รวมต่อปี
$255K
ระดับ
L6
เงินเดือนฐาน
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
โบนัส
$25K
อายุงานในบริษัท
8 ปี
ประสบการณ์
12 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน ADP?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.3%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ ADP RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (Infinity% ต่องวด)



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ ADP in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $280,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ ADP สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ in United States คือ $242,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

