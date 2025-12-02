ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ ADP อยู่ในช่วง $93.3K ต่อyear สำหรับ Associate Software Engineer ถึง $243K ต่อyear สำหรับ Principal Software Engineer แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $113K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ ADP อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
33.3%
ปี 1
33.3%
ปี 2
33.3%
ปี 3
ที่ ADP RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (Infinity% ต่องวด)
