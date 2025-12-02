ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States ที่ ADP อยู่ในช่วง $124K ต่อyear สำหรับ Product Manager ถึง $418K ต่อyear สำหรับ VP Product Management แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $217K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ ADP อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
ปี 1
33.3%
ปี 2
33.3%
ปี 3
ที่ ADP RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (Infinity% ต่องวด)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.