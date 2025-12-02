ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ADP
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์

ADP นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States ที่ ADP อยู่ในช่วง $127K ต่อyear สำหรับ Senior Product Designer ถึง $229K ต่อyear สำหรับ Lead Product Designer แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $130K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ ADP อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.3%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ ADP RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (Infinity% ต่องวด)



ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูล

นักออกแบบ UX

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ ADP in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $237,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ ADP สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States คือ $144,500

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ ADP

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Nuance Communications
  • Asure Software
  • NETSCOUT
  • LexisNexis
  • Concentrix
แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

