ADNOC
  • เงินเดือน
  • วิศวกรธรณี

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ วิศวกรธรณี

ADNOC วิศวกรธรณี เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรธรณี ค่ามัธยฐาน in United Arab Emirates ที่ ADNOC รวม AED 630K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ ADNOC อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
รวมต่อปี
$172K
ระดับ
L3
เงินเดือนฐาน
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$24.5K
อายุงานในบริษัท
3 ปี
ประสบการณ์
16 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน ADNOC?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรธรณี ที่ ADNOC in United Arab Emirates อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี AED 762,020 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ ADNOC สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรธรณี in United Arab Emirates คือ AED 669,476

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

