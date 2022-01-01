ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Ad Hoc เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Ad Hoc ตั้งแต่ $99,960 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT) ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $152,434 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Ad Hoc. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $140K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $122K

นักออกแบบประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$102K

นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$100K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $125K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$152K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

据报道，Ad Hoc最高薪的职位是ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$152,434。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Ad Hoc的年总薪酬中位数为$123,500。

