Accuster Technologies
    Accuster Technologies is a forward-thinking medical device manufacturer focused on contributing to nation-building. Aiming to become a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, the company is transforming traditional methods in the industry.

    accuster.com
    2009
    300
    $10M-$50M
