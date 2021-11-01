ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Accolade
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Accolade เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Accolade อยู่ในช่วง $26,330 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง การดำเนินงานบริการลูกค้า ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $422,875 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Accolade. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $136K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $282K
การดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$32.1K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
บริการลูกค้า
$56.2K
การดำเนินงานบริการลูกค้า
$26.3K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$150K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$163K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$215K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$67.3K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
$60.3K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$423K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$176K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Accolade คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $422,875 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Accolade คือ $143,124

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Accolade

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Fitbit
  • Clover Health
  • Peloton
  • Aetna
  • GoHealth
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ