    • เกี่ยวกับ

    ABC Technologies Inc. is a leading automotive systems and components manufacturer, specializing in plastics processing technologies. They offer unique product solutions to their clients, with a focus on design flexibility, efficiency, cost savings, weight savings, quality, and performance. They have a reputation for product innovation and collaborate with clients to design perfect solutions. They are committed to sustainability and offer global opportunities for students, new graduates, and experienced professionals.

    https://abctechnologies.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1974
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    7,501
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1B-$10B
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

