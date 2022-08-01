ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Aave
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    Aave is an Open Source Protocol to create Non-Custodial Liquidity Markets to earn interest on supplying and borrowing assets with a variable or stable interest rate. The protocol is designed for easy integration into your products and services.

    https://aave.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2017
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    100
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

