AAR Corp
    AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. Its Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services, inventory management, and distribution services, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. and foreign governments. The company serves various customers, including airlines, original equipment manufacturers, and military customers. AAR Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

    http://aarcorp.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1951
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    4,500
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1B-$10B
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

