3Shape เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ 3Shape อยู่ในช่วง $73,469 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง กิจการด้านกฎระเบียบ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $157,326 สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ 3Shape. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/15/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $88.7K
กิจการด้านกฎระเบียบ
$73.5K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$157K

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ 3Shape คือ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $157,326 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ 3Shape คือ $88,734

