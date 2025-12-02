ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ 3Pillar Global อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$74.7K - $90.3K
Czech Republic
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$69.7K$74.7K$90.3K$95.2K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ 3Pillar Global in Czech Republic อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี CZK 2,035,669 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ 3Pillar Global สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ in Czech Republic คือ CZK 1,491,654

