ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม in India ที่ 3Pillar Global อยู่ในช่วง ₹5.45M ถึง ₹7.44M ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ 3Pillar Global อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$66.6K - $80.6K
India
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$62.2K$66.6K$80.6K$84.9K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม ที่ 3Pillar Global in India อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₹7,438,817 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ 3Pillar Global สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม in India คือ ₹5,450,857

