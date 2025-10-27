ประเภทหุ้น

RSU + Options

ที่ 3M RSU + Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

0 % ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st - ปี ( 0.00 % รายปี )

0 % ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd - ปี ( 0.00 % รายปี )

100 % ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd - ปี ( 100.00 % รายปี )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.