แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน การตลาด ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ 3M รวม $153K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ 3M อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/27/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
3M
Product Marketing Manager
Saint Paul, MN
รวมต่อปี
$153K
ระดับ
12
เงินเดือนฐาน
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
0 ปี
ประสบการณ์
3 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน 3M?
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

0%

ปี 1

0%

ปี 2

100 %

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU + Options

ที่ 3M RSU + Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 0% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (0.00% รายปี)

  • 0% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (0.00% รายปี)

  • 100% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (100.00% รายปี)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.3%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU + Options

ที่ 3M RSU + Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ การตลาด ที่ 3M in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $205,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ 3M สำหรับตำแหน่ง การตลาด in United States คือ $152,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ